Mexican chefs have created what they say is the world's biggest "torta".

The record-breaking 72-metre long "torta" sandwich was prepared in less than three minutes in Mexico City, ahead of an annual event celebrating the traditional Mexican sandwich.

Hundreds of litres of mayonnaise, mustard and spicy sauces were used, while each section of the sandwich had a different flavour crafted by local cooks.

Organisers of the fair expect more than 300,000 people to attend the fair through Sunday.