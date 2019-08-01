Watch: Basketball star Julian McClurkin scores trick shot while parasailing

Basketball star Julian McClurkin scored a trick shot while parasailing more than 100 feet above the net.

The Harlem Globetrotters star performed the trick off the coast of Wildwood, in New Jersey, where the team will play four games later this month.

McClurkin, who also scored while shooting from one boat to another boat, described it as a "once in a lifetime experience".

"I faced my toughest defence ever: waves, wind and math. I had to shoot the ball at an angle with a parabola of 32 degrees. it's really hard to do," McClurkin added.