Chefs make Mexico's longest-ever 'torta' sandwich

Crowds gathered to watch chefs craft Mexico's longest-ever "torta" sandwich.

They took less than three minutes to assemble the 72-metre creation in Mexico City, which featured a variety of fillings, from ham to seafood.

Different from the traditional sandwich, the torta is bigger in size and can include a variety of products. Thousands of pieces of bread, lettuce, onion and tomato were mixed with myriad ingredients, including hundreds of litres of mayonnaise, mustard and spicy sauces.

Each section of the super torta had a different flavour, each representing numerous combinations that local cooks have created over the years.

