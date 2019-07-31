Hal Prince, famous Broadway director and producer, has died

Harold "Hal" Prince, a Broadway director and producer who was the infamous mind behind groundbreaking shows such as "The Phantom of the Opera," ''Cabaret," ''Company" and "Sweeney Todd", has died aged 91.

Prince's publicist Rick Miramontez says he died Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland, AP reported.

Born in New York City in 1928, Prince was the recipient of 21 Tony Awards — the most for any individual — for Best Direction, Best Producer, and Best Musical. He was also the recipient of the 2006 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

Prince was the Kennedy Center Honoree in 1994 and received the US National Medal of Arts in the year 2000, according to Masterworks Broadway, a record label associated with Sony.

Prince was known for his innovation.

He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalise, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.