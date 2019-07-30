Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Licence to bid? Car used in James Bond films to be auctioned by Sotheby's

By Sinead Barry  with AP
Auction house Sotheby's has announced that it will be putting a car used in the James Bond films up for bid next month

The vehicle, which was used in Goldfinger and Thunderball films, is expected to fetch a price between $4-6 million (€3.6-5.3 million), said Barney Ruprecht, the company's car specialist.

The Aston Martin DB5 comes with 13 spy-like features, ranging "from .30 calibre machine guns, the crowd-favourite ejector seat, oil slick, nail dispenser, rotating number plates," Ruprecht explained.

"They made four cars for the movies - three survive today. This is about the only one that has fully-functional gadgets as original, fully engineered, still working."

