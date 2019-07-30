US-China trade talks resumed in Shanghai amid low expectations for a breakthrough.

The meeting between US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterpart, vice-premier Liu He, was organised after presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a trade war truce at the G20 meeting only a month ago.

Jeff Moon, former Assistant US Trade Representative for China: "The longer-term issues are still there. These are the industrial policy issues. This is intellectual property, forced technology transfer, subsidies for state-owned enterprises. Those issues remain there, and the key question in these negotiations is where do the negotiations pick up after three months? Do they go back to the 150-page document they have been negotiating, or do they go somewhere else."

Donald Trump says if China waits and he wins re-election, trade deal will be much tougher for Beijing 'than what we are negotiating now'.