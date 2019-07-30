Panda in China celebrates her birthday with children born on the same date

This female panda enjoyed a unique birthday party in Dalian City, northeast China, as she toasted her birthday with dozens of children who were born on the same date.

The nine-year-old had her playground at Dalian Forest Zoo decorated with colourful banners and balloons to mark the event.

The zoo also invited children whose birthday fell on the same day to come and celebrate together with Fei Yun.

As now is the peak of summer, the giant pandas will often stay in an air-conditioned room when the temperatures in their outdoor playground get too high, with breeders also distributing ice to keep the bears cool.