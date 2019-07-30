Man bites snake: Indian man retaliates after snake attack

An Indian man bit a snake to pieces after it attacked him at his home in Uttar Pradesh state.

Raj Kumar was "drinking alcohol at home" when the rat snake bit him, causing him to get "revenge" by tearing it to pieces with his teeth, according to his father Babu Ram.

His family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be in a critical condition by local media.

"This is weird," said Kumar's doctor, NP Singh. "I have seen people coming in with snake bites but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag."

After the family had taken the snake to the hospital, it was collected by locals and cremated.