Greta Thunberg to hitch ride across Atlantic on high-speed racing boat

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has organised a lift across the Atlantic by boat from the UK to New York where she'll attend two climate conferences.

The Swede will make the crossing with the crew of the Malizia II — an 18-metre racing boat.

"Team Malizia are honoured to sail Greta Thunberg emission-free across the Atlantic to the UN Climate Action Summit," the crew said on its Facebook page.

Thunberg, who refuses to take aeroplanes because of their impact on the environment, will attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York and COP25 in Santiago, as well as other events along the way.

She will be joined on the journey, which should take around two weeks, with her father.

They will make the crossing with captain Boris Herrmann, Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson Monaco’s late Prince Rainier III and actor Grace Kelly, as well as Nathan Grossman, a documentary maker from Sweden.

Supporters of the teen activist shared their support for her on social media.

"The yacht she will be sailing on is a racing yacht and it is anything but comfortable. And even in a comfortable yacht crossing the Atlantic is no picnic. You go girl! Big cudos for finding an alternative to flying!" wrote one user.

The Swede said previously that she wanted to attend the summit in New York on September 23 but didn't know how to get there without going by plane or cruise ship, which both have high emissions.

"Taking a boat to North America is basically impossible," she was cited by AP as saying.

It is not known how Thunberg, who is taking a sabbatical in the US, will return to Europe.

