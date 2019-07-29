Watch: Homemade aircrafts fall with style at the Flugtag competition

Participants at the Red Bull FlugTag championships launched their homemade aircraft into the sky (or more accurately the water) in Russia on Saturday.

Competitors from across Russia entered the event, pushing their homemade vehicles off a pier in Moscow in the hope that they would fly. 'Flug tag' means flying day in German but most of the 38 teams who took part saw their aircraft drop to the water pretty speedily after launching.

This is not of total detriment, however, as the judges award creativity and artistry behind the design as well as flight time. Each machine was required to weigh less than 150 kg and be shorter than 10 metres.

The Flugtag competition began in Vienna in 1991 and is now carried out annually across more than 100 locations.