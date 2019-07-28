Storms across Europe

Last week’s intense heat wave across Europe turned into storms, torrential rain and heavy winds this weekend.

The most affected countries were Italy, Spain, Poland, France and Austria. Many areas are on high alert as water levels are rising to dangerous levels.

Barcelona saw more than 40 litres of rain per square metre fall in just in 30 minutes. Meteorologists say that the affected areas in France are to expect up to 100mm of rainfall by Sunday.

Italian media reported 3 deaths related to the adverse conditions. 2 of them were hit by thunderbolts and another was thrown against a fence.

In Kirchberg, Austria, the heavy rain swept large quantities of mud down on to roads blocking the path for motorists. It required removal by heavy machinery. Weather experts have said that large amounts of rainfall on such dry earth help to facilitate such mudslides.

Experts worldwide have put these adverse weather conditions down to years of global warming due to human activity.