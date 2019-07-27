Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Hundreds of people arrested at Moscow free elections protest

Hundreds of people were arrested as protesters gathered in Moscow on Saturday to demand free and fair elections.

They gathered outside to demonstrate against the disqualification of candidates from the upcoming city council election.

Russian authorities had earlier warned citizens to stay away from the unauthorised rally.

They said Moscow local election candidates were prohibited from running because they had failed to collect a sufficient number of genuine signatures in their support, an allegation the opposition rejects as false.

