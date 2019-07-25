Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
In photos: Europe sizzles as temperature records tumble

By Euronews with Reuters
A man and a child cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Frankfurt
REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Temperatures soared and broke records across Europe on Wendesday and Thursday as the continent seared in the second heatwave of the summer.

Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France recorded all-time high temperatures, ranging from 38C to 42C. People made a dash for shade and swarmed beaches and pools in an attempt to escape the excruciating conditions.

Euronews selected a few photographs to give you a glimpse of how people cooled off across the continent.

In Brighton, a young man jumped from a wall into the sea, while his friends watched.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A young man jumps from a wall into the sea during hot summer weather, near Brighton Pier in BrightonREUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Scores of people headed to the Soca river in Tolmin in Slovenia with floats and toy guns. .

REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
People cool off in Soca river during a heat wave in TolminREUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Paris broke its all-time high temperature record at 42.6C on Thursday and numerous fountains came to life all over the city.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A child cools off in the Trocadero fountains in ParisREUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Residents and tourists cooled off in various fountains across Paris.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in ParisREUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In front of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, people dipped their feet in ponds and stood in fountains.

REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People cool off during a sunny day at a pond in front of the Rijksmuseum in AmsterdamREUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Brussels recorded an all-time high on Wednesday when temperatures soared to 39.9C.

REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A child plays in a water fountain on a hot summer day in BrusselsREUTERS/Johanna Geron

In Munich too, fountains and lakes came to the rescue of people looking for an escape from the scorching heat.

REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People cool off during a sunny day in MunichREUTERS/Michael Dalder

While some in London decided to take advantage of the unusually high temperatures to sunbathe...

REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Others in Belgium huddled to find shade.

REUTERS/Yves Herrman
People stay under umbrellas during a hot summer day in BlankenbergeREUTERS/Yves Herrman

Humans were having fun on a sweltering day, their pets didn't want to be left behind.

REUTERS/Yves Herman
A girl plays with her dog in a water fountain on a hot summer day in BrusselsREUTERS/Yves Herman

And finally, a pair of Humboldt penguins were caught sunbathing at the Folly Farm and Zoo.

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A pair of Humboldt penguins sunbathe at Folly Farm and Zoo, Begelly, Pembrokeshire, WalesREUTERS/Rebecca Naden