In photos: Europe sizzles as temperature records tumble

Temperatures soared and broke records across Europe on Wendesday and Thursday as the continent seared in the second heatwave of the summer.

Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France recorded all-time high temperatures, ranging from 38C to 42C. People made a dash for shade and swarmed beaches and pools in an attempt to escape the excruciating conditions.

Euronews selected a few photographs to give you a glimpse of how people cooled off across the continent.

In Brighton, a young man jumped from a wall into the sea, while his friends watched.

A young man jumps from a wall into the sea during hot summer weather, near Brighton Pier in Brighton REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Scores of people headed to the Soca river in Tolmin in Slovenia with floats and toy guns. .

People cool off in Soca river during a heat wave in Tolmin REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Paris broke its all-time high temperature record at 42.6C on Thursday and numerous fountains came to life all over the city.

A child cools off in the Trocadero fountains in Paris REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Residents and tourists cooled off in various fountains across Paris.

People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In front of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, people dipped their feet in ponds and stood in fountains.

People cool off during a sunny day at a pond in front of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Brussels recorded an all-time high on Wednesday when temperatures soared to 39.9C.

A child plays in a water fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels REUTERS/Johanna Geron

In Munich too, fountains and lakes came to the rescue of people looking for an escape from the scorching heat.

People cool off during a sunny day in Munich REUTERS/Michael Dalder

While some in London decided to take advantage of the unusually high temperatures to sunbathe...

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Others in Belgium huddled to find shade.

People stay under umbrellas during a hot summer day in Blankenberge REUTERS/Yves Herrman

Humans were having fun on a sweltering day, their pets didn't want to be left behind.

A girl plays with her dog in a water fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels REUTERS/Yves Herman

And finally, a pair of Humboldt penguins were caught sunbathing at the Folly Farm and Zoo.