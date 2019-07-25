Paraguayans parade to honour patron saint

Hundreds of Catholics in Paraguay paraded through the town of Minas covered in chicken feathers on Wednesday to celebrate their patron saint.

Legend has it that on his deathbed, Saint Francis Solano, a Spanish monk who died in Lima in 1610, was visited by birds who sang to him from outside his window.

Many of those participating are living up to a promise they or a loved one made to Saint Solano by participating in the parade in his honour every year.

The celebration is a multi-generational affair with many of the costumes being handed down through families who add feathers to them each year.