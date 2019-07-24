Geological park helps boost tourism in northwest China

The tourist industry in Zhangye City, north-west China, is booming thanks to Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park.

In recent years, according to data, the number of tourists at Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park has been increasing sharply.

From 2016 to 2018, it received 1.42 million, 1.93 million and 2.32 million tourists respectively, at an average annual growth rate of over 30%.

A hot air balloon festival was held there last Friday and Saturday. During the opening ceremony, 100 hot air balloon pilots from all over the country took off from three different places and flew over the entire scenic area.