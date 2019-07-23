Bangladesh: More than 275,000 people affected by flooding

The World Food Programme (WFP) together with the Government of Bangladesh is assisting more than 275,000 people affected by flooding in the north-west of the country, activating for the first time an innovative forecast-based financing project.

To mitigate the impact of the severe flooding, Dhaka and WFP have activated their forecast-based financing project for the first time. This innovative approach uses weather forecasts to trigger early actions, such as cash transfers, that can help reduce the impact of natural disasters in conjunction with existing disaster relief interventions.

Around 5,000 households (25,000 people) received USD 53 each through mobile money transfers in Kurigram district as part of the project. Cash was distributed to the most vulnerable, including families headed by disabled people, the elderly and single women. The assistance helped people pay for basic needs such as food and other urgently needed goods and services.

WFP is supporting more than 250,000 people in three northwestern districts with fortified biscuits that will sustain them for three days as an immediate response to the floods. The biscuits are often used in emergencies as they are nutritious, easy to transport and do not need cooking.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief reports that 2.3 million people have been affected in 20 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts.