Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" has smashed the one billion views mark on YouTube, the band's management and record company reported on Monday.

While this is relatively common for hits from modern bands, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and Justin Bieber all reaching the target recently, Queen's is the first pre-1990 music video to do so on the video-sharing site.

It came after the band's 2018 film biopic relaunched its music to fans old and new.

It also earned lead actor Rami Malek a "best actor" Oscar for playing frontman Freddie Mercury.

Queen is currently touring the US as part of its worldwide "The Rhapsody Tour".