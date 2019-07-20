Volvo issues recall notice

Volvo has issued recall notices for almost half a million cars worldwide Saturday amid safety concerns.

Due to a manufacturer failure there are fears that a component inside certain diesel engines may melt. In a worst case scenario this could lead to the engine catching on fire and endangering lives. Currently there have been no reports of personal injury or accidents.

According to a Swedish news platform, this technical fault affects some four-cylinder diesel engines built between 2014 and 2019. Stefan Elfström, a Volvo spokesperson, said the V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and the XC90 models are all concerned.

This comes at a difficult time for the Chinese-owned car manufacturer which, despite rising sales figures, reported a slump in profits on Thursday.