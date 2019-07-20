South Korea mud festival offers respite from heat and... effective skincare

A South Korean coastal city got down and dirty on Saturday (July 20) as people from all over the country gathered for its annual mud festival.

Mud-wrestling, dumping buckets of muddy water on each other and sliding down mudslides, revellers sought respite from summer heat of around 30 degrees Celsius (86 F) temperatures in the greyish goo.

Boryeong, the host of the festival, which is located about 190 km southwest of the capital, Seoul, says its mud has special powers to refresh the skin and soothe the soul. The festival kicked off on July 19 and runs to the 28th.