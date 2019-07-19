Watch: Vienna zoo presents artificially-conceived baby elephant

Meet the latest addition to the elephant family at Vienna's Schönbrunn Zoo.

The calf was conceived through artificial insemination. Semen was sourced from an elephant at South Africa's Phinda Game Reserve.

The zoo is going to let the public name the elephant calf. Among the options are "Duna", meaning "world" in Swahili, "Kibali", a river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and "Phinda", the name of the reserve where her father resides.

The calf is developing well and weighed 90 kg at birth, the zoo said.