Costa Rican man faces down hungry crocodiles to make ends meet

A 27-year-old man feeds wild crocodiles on the banks of River Tarcoles in Costa Rica for tourists willing to pay money for the spectacle.

Members of his community make a living from offering the tours. Authorities estimate there are some 2,500 crocodiles living in the area.

Juan Cerdas learnt from friends after struggling to find suitable employment.

Authorities have banned feeding wild animals, arguing this affects their hunting instincts, preventing them from catching their prey, which leaves them in a vulnerable position. As the animals stop hunting, the ecosystem balance is affected, authorities argue.

They have also warned these daredevils, their licenses as tour guides will be taken away if they are caught feeding the crocs.