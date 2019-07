French sheep got to do a tour of Paris this month, grazing in public parks across the city.

The project was organised by the "Urban Shepherds" collective, to encourage cities to rethink urban and rural divides and integrate more farm animals into day-to-day life.

Shepherds herded 25 sheep around 34 towns over 22 days, ending the journey on the banks of the River Seine in Paris. The event began on July 6, finishing on Wednesday.