Crowd chants 'send her back' at rally after Trump accused of racism

President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on four Democratic women lawmakers on Wednesday at a re-election rally in Greenville, North Carolina, after the House of Representatives killed a resolution to impeach him.

"These left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force for evil," Trump said of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, adding they were helping "fuel the rise" of a "dangerous, militant hard left".

The crowd started chanting “send her back” after Trump attacked Omar — a Somalian refugee who immigrated with her family to the US as a child.

The representative from Minnesota responded with part of a poem by famed civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Over the weekend Trump tweeted that the four representatives — also known as "the squad" — should "go back" where they came from even though all of them are US citizens.