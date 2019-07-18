Children in Al-Hol camp and several parts of Syria 'in limbo amid dire humanitarian needs'

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned tens of thousands of children in Al-Hol camp and several parts of Syria are in limbo amid dire humanitarian needs.

The agency called for improved humanitarian access and protection of children including re-integration into local communities and safe return to home countries.

At least 70,000 people live in Al-Hol Camp, northeast of Syria. UNICEF estimated that more than 90% of them are children and women. Nearly 20,000 of the children are Syrian. The rest, 29,000, come from 62 different countries, including 9,000 from Iraq. Most are under the age of 12.