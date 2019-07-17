Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo 'given life sentence plus 30 years'

Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán has been given life in jail plus 30 years after being found guilty of narcotics trafficking.

The 62-year-old was earlier this year convicted of 10 counts including international distribution of heroin and cocaine; use of firearms and money laundering.

He was found guilty of trafficking tonnes of cocaine, heroin and marijuana into the US and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, long known as one of Mexico's largest and most violent drug trafficking organisations.

Speaking through his translator at his sentencing in New York, El Chapo complained about how he had been treated in US custody.

He claimed he had been subject to “cruel and inhumane” treatment during his 30 months in confinement.

Read more: The rise and fall of 'El Chapo,' Mexico's most-wanted kingpin