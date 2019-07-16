Russia

Watch: Russians compete in grass scything contest

By Sinead Barry  with Reuters
Traditional tools came to the fore in Russia at the weekend with the holding of an annual scything competition.

Participants raced against the clock to cut areas of grass with a Russian scythe. Men battled 100-metre strips of grass with women facing 50m.

Referees were strict and penalised competitors that left patches longer than 5 cm by adding 20 seconds to their time.

This is the eighth year the competition has been held in the village of Arti and is supported by a local scythe and sickle factory.

Those who weren't so eager to cut the grass attended workshops about the traditional tool and learnt how to mow with them.

Video editor • Francois Razy