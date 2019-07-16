Large pod of over 100 dolphins surrounds boat in California

A large pod of dolphins was spotted off the coast of southern California on Sunday.

Chuck Patterson filmed the animals from a boat just off Laguna Beach. He estimated more than 100 dolphins surrounded the vessel with most of the mammals swimming on one side as it raced up the coast.

Patterson said they were driving the boat for hydrofoil surfing when the dolphins started following in their wake.

"They seemed super happy, you could really feel the energy," he said.