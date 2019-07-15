Revelations of a former judge in Turkey

Ramazan Faruk Güzel was a Turkish judge when he was sacked in 2015 as a result of two acquittal decisions.

One was about a Dutch journalist, the other was about the lawyer Tahir Elci, who was shot dead during a press conference months after his acquittal.

"He had brought human rights violations against the Kurdish people to the European Court of Human Rights", says Güzel.

"Turkey has bee n condemned a lot of times. He went to the court for cases such as the burning of villages and ho uses, kidnapping, the disappearance of people and the compensation of damages to historical monuments in Kurdistan.”

A few months later, on July 15th, 2016, Turkey was rocked by an attempted coup.

Since that fateful day, the Erdogan government suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, prosecutors, teachers, police officers and other civil servants.

Many of them fled the country.

"I was targeted by government-friendly newspapers. Judges who were previously targeted thıs way were killed. It's why I decided with my family to leave the country. This was my last mission for Turkey. Now I feel free."