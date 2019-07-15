Euronews and HD-WIN announce launch of Euronews Serbia

Euronews has signed a deal with Serbian media group HD-WIN to launch Euronews Serbia, a news channel and digital platform aimed at a Serbian-speaking audience.

The move is part of Euronews’ strategic ambition to become the world’s first “global” media organisation offering content adapted for local audiences, and follows the launch of Euronews Albania last November.

HD-WIN, which is owned by telecoms operator Telekom Srbija and broadcasts sport-themed channels, will benefit from the reputation of Euronews for independent journalism, Lyon-based Euronews said in a statement. In return, Euronews will benefit from content made by the local franchise, in a region of particular news interest.

Around 80 members of staff will be recruited locally, and will operate under an editorial board established and controlled by Euronews.

“The launch of Euronews Serbia is yet another testament to how reliable and attractive the Euronews brand is,” said Euronews CEO, Michael Peters.

He added that Euronews Serbia “will be an independent media, as Euronews has always been.”

Predrag Ćulibrk, CEO of Telekom Srbija, said: “It is our great pleasure to offer our viewers in Serbia and the region a new news channel in Serbian with content tailored to a local audience, by associating ourselves with the brand and standards of one of the leading media houses in Europe and the world.”

With a team of 600 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities, Euronews’ 12 editions at the Lyon hub cover world news 24/7 in Arabic, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.