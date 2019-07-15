Environmentally sustainable aeroplane wing wins the MacRobert Award

Belfast-based company Bombardier won the MacRobert engineering award for their environmentally sustainable aeroplane wing last week.

The transport manufacturers constructed a resin-infused wing which claims to reduce the amount of fuel burnt in a flight as well as the weight of the aircraft and the waste produced in manufacturing.

Emissions due to the aviation industry are a consistent concern for environmentalists in Europe and elsewhere with many encouraging the public to fly less often. Currently, aviation counts for 3% of the EU's total greenhouse gas emissions.

The MacRobert Award, which is sometimes called the 'Engineering Oscars' is one of the UK's most renowned engineering prizes. This year was MacRobert's 50th anniversary, making it the UK's longest-running award for innovation in engineering.

The other three finalists for the 2019 prize were Darktrace for a self-healing cybersecurity system, M Squared for their sapphire laser and OrganOx for a device that can sustain a human liver outside the body for 24 hours.