Watch live: Bastille Day fireworks in Paris

Paris is hosting the traditional fireworks on the Eiffel Tower on Sunday (July 14) to celebrate the French national day, Bastille Day.

The fireworks start at 11PM CEST.

Earlier in the day, French president Emmanuel Macron led the traditional military parade on the Champs Elysees.

Bastille Day on July 14 commemorates the day the French people took over the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, which led to the French revolution.

Watch the Paris fireworks live from 11PM CEST by clicking on the player above