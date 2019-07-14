French police fire tear gas as protests follow Bastille Day parade

During Sunday's Bastille Day parade in Paris, dozens of yellow vests activists made noise and waved yellow balloons. Police intervened to remove them from the parade.

French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Sunday, July 14, a few hours after President Emmanuel Macron reviewed the traditional Bastille Day military parade alongside other European leaders.

The famous boulevard was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade finished, but a few hundred protesters stayed to occupy it.

The Paris police said on Twitter that it had ordered the protesters to leave the area or be forcibly removed.