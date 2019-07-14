Floods hit western Greece days after deadly storm killed 7

Authorities evacuated dozens of citizens from flooded homes in western Greece on Sunday, a few days after seven people were killed by a violent storm in the north of the country.

Such severe storms are unusual in Greece, where summers are usually hot and dry.

Floods following the latest storm-damaged roads near the cities of Nafpaktos and Patra, closing a major route for a few hours, though no injuries or missing persons were reported.

"Many homes and shops are flooded near the city of Nafpaktos ... there are damages to homes, shops and cars," a fire service official told Reuters.

Seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 100 others injured on Thursday when an overnight storm lashed northern Greece.