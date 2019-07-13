Protesters and police clash in Hong Kong after peaceful march

Clashes broke out between police and protesters at the end of a several-thousand-strong march in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd as fleeing protesters scrambled over each other, with some falling to the ground.

Ambulances arrived on the scene as blood pooled on the ground, while those suffering from pepper spray had their eyes rinsed on roads and in a nearby park.

The protest started as a peaceful march against traders from mainland China, the latest in what is fast becoming a summer of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

After the march concluded in a park around 5 pm, many protesters began to leave. Tensions flared as some protesters obstructed police and some police began yelling and tussling with protesters, prompting many to don masks and helmets.