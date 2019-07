A backyard camera in New Jersey, US, recorded a black bear knocking over a bird feeder and eating the food, only to be chased away by a fast-moving dog.

New Jersey resident Mark Stinziano posted the video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 9, with the caption: "My neighbour's dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe! This was tonight in my backyard... Riley-1 Bear-0."