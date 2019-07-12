Africa Cup of Nations: Arrests as Algerian football fans in France celebrate their team's progress

Arrests marred celebrations in Paris after Algeria's footballers defeated the Ivory Coast on penalties to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Algeria fans across France took to the streets with Algerian flags, honking car horns and releasing firecrackers.

But violence followed some of the celebrating.

Glass littered a street near the Champs-Elysées in Paris where people had vandalised businesses, breaking into some of them.

The French interior minister Christopher Castaner called the incidents "unacceptable" and praised the security services for managing the situation.

One woman died in Montpellier and her one-year-old baby was seriously injured after a 21-year-old Algerian fan lost control of his car.

In Marseille, 9,000 people gathered, many near the old port, the Interior Ministry confirmed. Ten police officers suffered minor injuries, but no one was arrested.

In the northern French town of Roubaix, 1,000 people gathered and 14 were arrested. In the Loire Valley city of Tours, 800 people gathered during celebrations, and one person was arrested after a French flag was vandalised and replaced with an Algerian one.

A source at the public prosecutor's office in Paris told Euronews that 40 people had been taken into custody in the French capital of which 10 were minors.

Algeria will face Nigeria in the semi-final round of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday night. Tunisia and Morocco are the other two countries in the semi-final.

The last time "Les Fennecs" qualified for the semi-finals was in 2010.

Algeria joined FIFA in 1964, nearly two years after it gained independence from France.