Six people killed after storms hit northern Greece

Six people were killed when heavy storms hit parts of northern Greece.

Gale-force winds, rain and hailstorms struck overnight in Halkidiki region, a popular tourist destination in the summer.

Vehicles were overturned, trees uprooted and roofs torn from houses.

Two elderly Czech nationals were killed after their caravan was swept away, while a Romanian woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed after a restaurant roof collapsed.

Two Russian nationals, a man and young boy, were also killed after they were caught under a collapsed tree.