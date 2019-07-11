Pharrell Williams unveils new exhibition with Japanese artist Mr. in Paris

American R&B artist Pharrell Williams launched an art installation in Paris on Wednesday (July 10).

Williams, who co-curated the exhibition by Japanese visual artist Mr. at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts, interacted with 20 children from selected charities who showed Williams their own artworks.

The installation, titled 'A Call to Action', featured manga-style figures in military uniforms in a multimedia installation with sculpture, painting and electronic elements.

Mr. is a Japanese contemporary artist whose work focuses on the Japanese animation style manga and the themes of youth and dreams. Since the catastrophic 2011 earthquake in Japan, his work has included more violent imagery and become more realistic.

The installation is open to the public until September 23.