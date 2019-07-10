Amazon Alexa to provide health advice after teaming up with the NHS

Amazon is teaming up with the UK's National Health Service (NHS) for a new Alexa feature offering medical advice.

The voice-assisted service will use information from the NHS website to formulate answers to questions about common medical ailments, such as migraines, flu and chickenpox.

It is hoped that the option to ask Alexa for NHS-verified advice could help reduce pressure on doctors and other NHS services.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said he wanted to "empower every patient" in being more independent with their healthcare.

He added: "Technology like this is a great example of how people can access reliable, world-leading NHS advice from the comfort of their home, reducing the pressure on our hardworking GPs and pharmacists."

"Through the NHS Long Term Plan, we want to embrace the advances in technology to build a health and care system that is fit for the future."

NHSX, the UK's joint health and technology unit, said it welcomed the collaboration with Amazon Alexa in a tweeted statement.

"This approach means that the trusted, medically verified NHS website becomes the default source of information," it said.