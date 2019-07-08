US will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he "will no longer deal" with the British ambassador to the United States, after a weekend news report that the UK diplomat had described Trump's administration as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him," Trump said in a Twitter post

He also criticised outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, describing her way of conducting Brexit as "a mess".

In memos to the British government which date from 2017 to the present, the U.K.'s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, said Trump "radiates insecurity" and advises officials in London that to deal with him effectively "you need to make your points simple, even blunt", Reuters reported on Monday.

Britain's government has told Washington that leaks of the memos were a matter of regret, May's spokesman said on Monday.

