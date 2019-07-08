Hay and straw, a challenge for sculptors at contest in French Alps

The 8th edition of the annual contest for sculptures in hay and straw ended on Sunday (July 7) in Valloire, in the French Alps.

12 teams of sculptors from around the world had five days to build monumental sculptures from hay and straw in the Alpine town.

The jury prize went to 'Cameleon', a giant lizard constructed by a Lithuanian team. The sculpture also won the youth audience prize.

Second prize went to 'The Power of the Subconscious' from a Russian team, while 'In the Circles', from a Czech team, clinched the bronze medal.

Each sculptor was given 600kg of hay and 400kg of straw to create the massive artworks, which will remain on display all summer along the road leading to the famous Alpine pass Col du Galibier.