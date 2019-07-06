Tibetans in India celebrated the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama on Saturday

Tibetans in India celebrated the 84th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Saturday (July 6).

Head of the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay cut a cake as he joined the celebrations in the northern hill town of Dharamsala.

The Nobel peace prize laureate has been spearheading the cause of freedom for 100,000 Tibetan Buddhists that live in exile in India, 60 years after he took refuge there, when an uprising against Chinese rule failed.