Erdoğan has dismissed the governor of Turkey's central bank

The governor of Turkey's central bank, Murat Çetinkaya, has been fired and replaced by his deputy.

The move was ordered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan but no official reason has yet been given for Çetinkaya's dismissal.

It is thought it may be linked to a row over interest rates, which the government is trying to keep down.

But the central bank raised the base interest rate to 24 percent from 17.5 percent last year in order to control inflation.

The sacking has raised questions about the independence of the central bank but bosses there say there is no cause for concern and they will continue to operate independently, with the new governor focussing on maintaining price stability as its key goal.