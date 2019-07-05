Unemployment rate in EU plunges to 6.3 percent

Unemployment across the eurozone has hit a fresh 11 year low in May 2019.

According to the latest Eurostat data, the unemployment rate in all the 28 EU members stood at 6.3% vs 6.4% in April.

In the eurozone the rate is at the record low of 7.5% vs 7.6% in April.

But the situation varies significantly across the EU with Germany boasting just 3.1% unemployment, while it's still over 18% in Greece.

According to the polls in the run up top the EU elections, only 2 percent of Greeks said the state of their economy is good.