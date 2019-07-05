Swiss barracks under quarantine after dozens of soliders hospitalised

A Swiss army barracks has been placed under quarantine after 50 soldiers were taken to hospital with "severe" sickness.

In a statement, the Swiss defence department said the recruits and other members of the military school in Jassbach, Germany, began to suffer a "massive malaise" on Thursday.

This "was, in part, associated with severe vomiting and diarrhoea," the department said in a statement.

As a result, the 50 people taken ill were transferred to hospital or military medical facilities for treatment, while the barracks was placed under quarantine, pending investigation.

The defence department said on Friday that 35 people had since been released from hospital and were either back with their fellow troops, or were given leave.

The remaining 15 were expected to be released on Friday morning.

A cause for the illness has not yet been established, however, suspicions of a viral illness have been ruled out.

"The food hygiene inspectorate of the army and the military justice have taken up investigations," the department said.

It added that the quarantine was expected to be lifted overnight.