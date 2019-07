A pile-up at the Mountain of Hell race at the Les Deux Alpes ski resort in France quickly snowballed as dozens of bikers skidded and slid right into it, making for pretty dramatic viewing.

Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported.

The 25km race saw some 700 participants hurtle down the face of a glacier at breakneck speed.

Frenchman Kilian Bron won the event reaching speeds of about 125km/h.