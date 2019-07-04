Watch: Octogenarian Polish model defies conventions in the beauty industry

"In general, when women turn 50 they are usually crossed off as ones that cannot still be active (professionally). They become invisible, no one pays attention to them," said Polish model Helena Norowicz.

The 84-year-old former actress began her modelling career aged 80 when she became a muse for Polish design duo Bohoboco. Since then, she has done many photo shoots and catwalks, however, she admits still feeling somewhat uncomfortable in front of the camera.

Norowicz is hoping to inspire other women to continue to work for as long as they wish and not let themselves be pushed aside by society. She wants to encourage others "not to lose hope, to believe in yourself, to inspire them to follow their dreams and desires."

"What is happening to me right now is like a second life to me, which I was given after turning 80. The life that I like a lot, helps me give (sic) an example to people."