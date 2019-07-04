Baked Alaska: Heatwave in the US's northernmost state disrupts 4th of July celebrations

It's not only Western Europe that's been experiencing a record-breaking heatwave.

Whilst we normally think of Alaska as largely as freezing and snow-covered, the US's northernmost state is forecast to bake in temperatures reaching 30.5 degrees Celsius (87 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher over the next five days, stretching from July 4 through July 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Its largest city, Anchorage, is poised to reach its hottest temperature ever recorded on Friday, breaking a record set at Anchorage International Airport of 85 degrees on June 14, 1969, of 29.4 degrees Celsius (84.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

The climate of large parts of the interior of Alaska is subarctic, with temperatures on average reaching 18 degrees in July in Anchorage.

But climate concerns has meant the state has experienced a Fourth of July unlike any before with fireworks display cancelled due to wildfires.

Elsewhere, people taking part in this year's Mount Marathon race thought smoke would be their main problem - not the intense heat:

WATCH: Joseph Dutton, Policy Advisor from climate change think tank E3G, says these extreme temperatures cause particular problems for a state that's usually geared up for cold weather: