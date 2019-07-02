Russia submarine fire: Blaze on defence ministry vessel kills 14

At least 14 sailors have been killed in a fire on a Russian defence ministry research vessel while carrying out a survey of the seafloor, Russian news agencies quoted the ministry as saying.

The incident took place on Monday in Russian territorial waters and the fire has now been extinguished.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the blaze on the submarine, which is now at the Russian Northern Fleet's base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea Interfax, RIA and TASS said, citing the ministry.

"A fire broke out on board a deep-water scientific research vessel that was studying the marine environment of the world ocean on behalf of the Russian navy," Interfax cited a ministry statement as saying.

"Fourteen submariners died as the result of smoke inhalation."

In August 2000, the Kursk submarine, also part of the Northern Fleet, was destroyed by an explosion in the Barents Sea killing its 118-person crew.