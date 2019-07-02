Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Budding astronomers flock to Chile for total solar eclipse

Young and old stargazers from across the world have flocked to Chile's Andes ahead of the coming solar eclipse on Tuesday (July 2).

Vicuna in Chile's Coquimbo region is a popular hotspot to catch the phenomena. Armed with their tents and telescopes, these space aficionados want to catch the eclipse in all its glory.

This uninhabited atoll will be plunged into darkness for nearly three minutes.

The next total solar eclipse after Tuesday will also take place over South America, on December 14, 2020.

